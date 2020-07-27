Barcelona plotting surprise swoop for forgotten Man Utd defender

Barcelona are reportedly planning a surprise move to sign Manchester United flop Diogo Dalot this summer.

The Portuguese right-back has struggled to make an impression since his move from Porto in 2018. That will reportedly lead to an exit, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferring Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tim Fosu-Mensah at right-back.

At the time of his Old Trafford arrival, Jose Mourinho compared Dalot to United legend Gary Neville.

However, the right-back could not oust veteran Antonio Valencia from the starting XI last season, and has struggled for game time this term.

The 21-year-old has just four appearances for United in the Premier League this cmapaign. With Wan-Bissaka and Fosu-Mensah both ahead of him in the pecking order.

And ESPN reports Barcelona have showed an interest in the 21-year-old, who is also an Everton target. With the Catalan giants on the lookout for reinforcements as they plan a squad rebuild.

Barca lost out to Real Madrid for the LaLiga title. But they are still in the Champions League and will face Napoli in August.

However, they will reportedly put a large number of their first-team squad up for sale this summer amid growing financial concerns.

Right-back Nelson Semedo is one of the players leaving, with Manchester City keen. And that has left the door open to a move for Dalot.

The young defender should be available in a cut-price deal. He will reportedly join the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Alexis Sanchez in leaving the club.

MAN UTD HAVE HOPES RAISED IN SANCHO CHASE

Man Utd have been boosted in their quest to sign Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund’s latest action.

The Red Devils’ interest in the England superstar has become one of the biggest transfer talking points of the summer.

Man Utd have been confident in their ability to get the deal over the line. Though due diligence required they consider a back-up winger if the deal fails to materialise.

With the club’s transfer policy shifting from ageing superstars to players in their early twenties with a high upside, Sancho would appear to be the perfect candidate for a summer transfer splash.

Now, the club’s hopes of securing his signature appear to have been boosted after a report by The Sunday Times. Read more…