Barcelona plotting shock January double transfer raid on Italy for explosive attacking talents

Barcelona are reportedly interested in the signing of two wingers from Serie A in the January transfer window, despite already having two of the world’s best wide players on current form.

The Catalan giants have had an incredible start to the new season, winning 11 of their 13 matches in LaLiga to sit to of the table and are already six points clear of bitter rivals and reigning champions Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick’s men have also won three of their opening four Champions League outings, but it appears Barcelona are refusing to rest on their laurels as the winter window approaches and their financial constraints continue to ease.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barca are firstly weighing up a move for brilliant Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the New Year.

It is understood that the Georgia international is keen on a move to Camp Nou, where he feels that he would have a better chance of adding to his trophy cabinet – despite Napoli leading the way in Italy this season under new boss Antonio Conte.

The Naples outfit are thought to be in the process of attempting to tie Liverpool target Kvaratskhelia down to a new deal, however, his wage demands are proving an issue.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Barcelona are also monitoring the situation of Portugal forward Rafael Leao at a struggling AC Milan. Leao has scored three goals and added five assists in 14 appearances this season for a Milan side that currently sit seventh in Serie A and down in 20th in the extended Champions League table.

Barca’s interest is someone surprising though, given that they already have Lamine Yamal and Rahinha playing either side of central striker Robert Lewandowski. The duo have contributed to 36 goals between them so far this season.

Latest Barcelona news: Man Utd star tipped for LaLiga switch / Barca eyeing Forest ace

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt believes a top Old Trafford star is privately eyeing a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona at some point in the future.

Alejandro Garnacho was one of the shining lights during difficult times at United in the Erik ten Hag era, reaching double digits for goals last season while he has seven in 18 outings in all competitions this time around.

The Argentina international penned a contract extension until 2028 last year, but doubts have been raised over his long-term future at the club and Butt can see the winger eventually pushing for a return to LaLiga with one of the big boys.

Meanwhile, it appears that Liverpool will not have it all their own way in their reported bid to sign Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, with Spanish Real Madrid and Barcelona joining the battle for his signature.

TEAMtalk have been told that while Forest are keen on keeping Murillo on board, bids in the £60m-£70m range would be considered by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Liverpool might have to work a little harder to get their man though, with Spanish publication SPORT stating that Real Madrid and Barcelona both have the Brazilian on their radar.

IN FOCUS – Leao v Kvaratskhelia Serie A career stats