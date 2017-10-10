Barcelona plotting to get major Man Utd target on the cheap

Barcelona are plotting a move for long-term Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann – and believe they can get the striker in a cut-price deal.

Bosses at the Nou Camp are looking to exploit the France international’s current contract situation and beat United to a player that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of.

Griezmann has an €100m (£89m) release clause in his agreement with Atletico until July 1 next year, but that will shoot up to €200m (£178m) after that day until the end of his contract in 2023, according to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo.

As a result, the Daily Mirror claims that Barca are hoping to use their in-depth knowledge of Griezmann’s contract situation to seal a deal for the player before the start of next year’s World Cup.

New Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is hoping to use Griezmann as part of a new front three including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, although the latter’s career at the Catalan giants has been questioned of late after a poor start to the new season and concerns about his weight after the summer break.

United had hoped to land Griezmann in the summer, but the 26-year-old refused to quit Atletico because of their transfer ban and Mourinho was left disappointed.

It would now seem, however, that Barca are the strong favourites to land the former Real Sociedad attacker, who is considered to be one of the top strikers in world football.