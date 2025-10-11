Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of 16-year-old sensation Gilberto Mora as they attempt to beat the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United to his signature, per reports.

The attacking midfielder, who plays for Mexican side Club Tijuana, has put Europe’s biggest clubs on red alert with his impressive displays and is considered to have world-class potential.

Mora has already made 41 senior appearances for Tijuana, notching seven goals and two assists in the process, and he seems to improve with every performance.

TEAMtalk relayed reports on Thursday (October 9) that Barcelona had opened talks over a move for Mora, though the player’s ‘dream’ is to play for rivals Real Madrid.

Now, new reports from Spain, cited by Sports Mole, claim that the Catalans are preparing a €20m (£17.4m / $23.2m) offer for the Mexican wonderkid.

Along with Barcelona and Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea are all interested in signing Mora.

The youngster is currently in action for Mexico Under-20s at the Under-20s World Cup, and he has captured the spotlight again, scoring three times and registering two assists in four appearances at the competition.

Real Madrid threaten Barcelona’s transfer plans again

While Barcelona are pushing hard to sign Mora, the threat of Real Madrid cannot be taken for granted.

Xabi Alonso’s side beat their rivals to the signing of another top youngster over the summer – 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono – who is now a key player for Los Blancos.

And according to Tijuana’s head of youth development, Ignacio Ruvalcaba, Mora dreams of making a switch to the Bernabeu.

“He has a dream, which is to play for Real Madrid, but he keeps his feet on the ground. He always watches football and loves watching Real Madrid. He certainly sees himself playing there,” Ruvalcaba said.

“I think he has a very focused family; his father has had a very good relationship with him, and I hope we can see him succeeding there.

“He does see himself playing there in the future; he loves watching European football, and I think he has the quality to be in those leagues.”

Mora is a close player to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, as he looks destined to join a top European club very, very soon.

