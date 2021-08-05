Lionel Messi is reportedly further away than ever before from signing a new Barcelona deal, despite claims earlier this week of the contrary.

The Barca icon’s future has remained up in the air for over a year now, following several developments. With only one year left on his deal last summer, blockbuster reports claimed he could move to Manchester City. That deal never happened, but neither did an extension. All the while, he wanted to leave but the situation did not change.

In March this year, Joan Laporta became Barcelona’s new president with the promise of tying club legend Messi down.

Following more uncertainty, outlets such as Sky Sports reported earlier this week that the forward had agreed a new deal.

According to a fresh update from Marca on Thursday evening, though, that is far from the truth.

The ‘radical turnaround’ in Messi’s situation will reportedly make Barcelona unable to tie the player down.

Laporta is aware of the news, which also puts the star further away than ever before from penning the extension.

Indeed, ‘several levels’ of the La Liga club are now exploring the best way to communicate the news.

The revelation came to light at a meal between Barcelona and Messi’s representatives.

While they discussed other matters, the 34-year-old’s future was top of the agenda.

Barcelona aided by Messi decision

Barca have actually so far been unable to fit Messi into their wage bill, such is their dire financial situation.

In fact, he is a free agent after his contract expired and the club have struggled to register new signings Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero.

But as much as seeing Messi leave for good will prove a big personal loss, Marca adds that it will relieve some stress.

Barcelona’s urgency to resolve their wage bill becomes ‘child-play’ if Messi’s salary does not feature in the equation.

Still, his exit will put a dampener on Laporta’s reign, after he made keeping the star one of his top manifesto pledges.