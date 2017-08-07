Barcelona president discusses transfer plans amid Coutinho links

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has vowed to invest their Neymar windfall wisely amid ongoing links to Philippe Coutinho and a number of other big names.

Barca have been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far this summer, bringing in defender Nelson Semedo from Benfica and activating a buy-back clause that saw Gerard Deulofeu return from Everton.

However, they have been linked with a host of players, including Liverpool playmaker Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele, and the unexpected departure of Neymar has left a sizeable hole in new coach Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Bartomeu confirmed they are looking for reinforcements, but insisted they would do so with prudence.

He said: “What will we do with €222million? It’s the question everyone is asking.

“We’ll administer the money with sense, rigour and calmness. We will act responsibly, knowing that we have the money to invest in the team, buying new players and expanding our assets.

“This year we will no longer be talking about the trident (Neymar, Messi and Suarez), we will be talking about team. We will bring in players. The first has been Semedo but evidently more will come.”