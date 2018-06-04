Barcelona chief gives update on Liverpool’s Dembele pursuit

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu appears of have poured cold water on Liverpool’s hopes of signing winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been chasing the France star for some time and there had been rumours of the possibility of a loan move to Anfield.

However, it would appear that 21-year-old will be plying his trade at the Nou Camp again next season.

Bartomeu said: “[Philippe] Coutinho, Dembele are for us a big investment. They are very important players that we expect from them a lot.

“Coutinho probably in the last four months has been very active for the team. But Dembele is a very young player, a very talented player that we are, of course, expecting from him a lot. He’s been demonstrating during the season that he’s a good young player for us. But, of course, next season will be different.

“It’s not easy to play in Barcelona the first year because the model of football is quite different from the rest. But after one year I’m sure we are going to see Dembele and Coutinho at a very high level.”

The potential blow of not landing Dembele could be offset if Liverpool can seal a deal for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir, although the Ligue 1 outfit appear to be playing hardball over that particular deal.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.