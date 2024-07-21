Barcelona are reportedly hopeful of landing their top transfer target in the coming week, while Ansu Fati is in a last-chance saloon situation at the La Liga outfit.

Despite being one of the biggest clubs in the world, Barcelona‘s finances are very precarious. High wages, not being able to register players, and huge debts make life at the Catalan side a rather tumultuous one.

Indeed, in June, new boss Hansi Flick was reportedly unable to register nine of their 25 first-team players due to their ongoing financial struggles.

That situation may have been alleviated, however, as they have been linked with RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams – both of whom played a huge role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph this month.

The former has been linked with Barca, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and more, as a fierce battle to secure the attacking midfielder’s signature intensifies.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal and Newcastle offered electric Barcelona forward, but Aston Villa backed to steal the show

With the latter, winger Williams has been targeted by the Catalan giants, Arsenal, and Chelsea, among others – although Bilbao are determined to hold onto the 22-year-old.

Barcelona president aiming for Williams capture

And going by Barca president Joan Laporta, he is somewhat confident a deal for Williams – who scored eight goals and bagged a remarkable 19 assists in 37 matches last season – can be done.

This weekend, a fan asked the Blaugrana president about whether or not they would sign the winger, and he replied with a thumps up and said: “We will try.”

This comes at a time when Flick’s team are reportedly hopeful of signing him in the coming days, according to journalist Santi Ovalle.

Moreover, Spanish publication Sport reports Williams has a £48m release clause but even if that is met, there is no guarantee he will leave Bilbao this summer.

DEEP DIVE: The 10 highest paid players in La Liga: Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe sits behind two Barcelona stars

While Williams’ future appears very bright, Fati’s career has stagnated in recent years. Once hailed as the next big thing at the club when he made his debut at 16, the now 21-year-old cannot get a look-in at the Blaugrana.

Although injuries haven’t helped his cause, his form took a nosedive and Fati headed out to Brighton, of all places, last season. Fati showed glimpses of his potential at the Amex but four goals in 27 matches sums up a rather underwhelming loan stint.

Previously, it looked like Barca would try to sell him this summer, with his contract set to expire in 2027, but that may not happen following a new turn of events.

Reports out of Spain suggest Fati is determined to prove his worth at his boyhood team and new manager Flick has been impressed with the young forward.

According to Sport, Sevilla will attempt to sign him on a season-long loan and expect him to be made available after Barca’s upcoming pre-season tour of the United States. How Fati performs in North America may dictate where his future lies.