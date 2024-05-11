Barcelona ‘pushing’ to beat Chelsea, Arsenal to amazing loan signing after Fabrizio Romano revelation

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona are making a serious attempt to lure Xavi Simons back to the club on loan for the 2024/25 season after TEAMtalk revealed interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, with the reporter explaining why a permanent transfer is unlikely.

Our exclusive in April revealed that Chelsea have been in contact with the representatives of Simons, who is currently on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain, and that Arsenal also have a background interest in the talented attacking midfielder after some scouting missions.

Taking the story forward, respected reporter Romano has now revealed that Barcelona are ‘pushing’ to win the race for Simons’ services. It would mark a return to Catalonia for the 21-year-old, who previously spent nine years in Barca’s La Masia academy.

Barcelona’s financial issues in recent years have been plain to see. However, with Romano admitting that a loan move is ‘most likely’ for Simons – which backs up what we told you about PSG seeing him as a key player for the future – things could play into their hands.

READ MORE: The 10 most saleable Barcelona players amid FFP issues: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd targets…

Last summer, Barcelona took advantage of the loan market to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City and Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid for the season. It is a strategy they could repeat to get their hands on Simons.

Indeed, Romano has categorically stated that PSG ‘don’t want to sell’ Simons in the next transfer window. They have him under contract until 2027 and are managing his progress carefully.

Now, the chase is on for a player who has more than 50 goal contributions from over the past two seasons (first with PSV and now with RB Leipzig).

Competition for Xavi Simons outlined

Unsurprisingly, RB Leipzig are keen on keeping Simons for another season. After all, he has made more assists than any of their other players in 2023/24 and only strikers Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko have scored more than him.

Romano has also confirmed there is interest in Simons from within the Premier League, without specifically namechecking Chelsea and Arsenal as we told you about.

Simons himself will have some say in his future, which will be decided before Euro 2024 kicks off on June 14. After 2023 was a breakout year for him internationally, allowing him to follow up his debut cap from 2022 with another 10 (plus two more in March), he will be hoping to be in the Netherlands squad for the tournament.

Of course, he will want to go into it able to fully focus, knowing his future at club level is all wrapped up. Therefore, there is just over a month for PSG and Simons to select either Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Chelsea or Arsenal – or anyone else who takes an interest – as his appropriate next step.

In the meantime, he has potentially just one game left to focus on for the Bundesliga’s current fourth-placed side, since he is suspended for their last home fixture of the season on Saturday.

It could soon be farewell for Simons in Leipzig unless they get him back. But with Barcelona and some Premier League powerhouses in the race, even for a loan deal, it could be a tough task for them to redeem his services.

DON’T MISS – Exclusive: Tottenham green light to sign Barcelona star as Xavi demands signing of Liverpool target