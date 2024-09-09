Catalan giants Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Oscar Mingueza with a view to potentially bringing the defender back to the club.

Mingueza moved away from the Camp Nou to join Celta Vigo in 2022, signing a four-year deal, and has gone on to become a regular for Os Celestes.

The 25-year-old has also enjoyed a stunning start to the new season, scoring twice and adding two assists as he earned a call-up to the Spain squad for their international clashes against Serbia and Switzerland.

And now Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona are looking at re-signing Mingueza due to the fact that he can play at full-back or centre-back.

Barca also have the benefit of having a buy-back option in place that is set at a bargain €9million (£7.5m, $10m).

The LaLiga giants are also entitled to half the fee of any future sale, meaning even if he does not re-join them, they still stand to profit from any future move.

Bernal agrees new Barcelona deal

Meanwhile, highly-rated Barca teenage midfielder Marc Bernal has reportedly agreed a new contract with the club despite seeing his season ended by a ruptured ACL.

The 17-year-old is poised to sign a deal until 2026 which will be extendable by an additional three seasons, until 2029, when he turns 18, which is the age when players can pen longer terms in Spain.

Bernal is also set to receive a significant pay increase, in line with a clause that would have been triggered when he played 15 first-team games, and his release clause will also rise from €20million (£17m, $22m) to ward off interest from other clubs.

It’s not been confirmed just how much that figure will go up but Barcelona have made that decision after losing striker Marc Guiu to Chelsea for his €6m clause earlier in the summer after giving him first-team exposure last season.

Bernal had been one of Barca’s top performers in the opening three games of the season only to see an ACL injury effectively end his season in the win at Rayo Vallecano last month.

The Spain youth international, who has been playing as a holding midfielder, will undergo surgery on the rupture this week.

Despite the injury, Barcelona were keen to tie Bernal down and improve his terms in what will be a huge boost to the teenage star after his injury nightmare.

Bernal first joined Barca in 2014 and was part of the same youth team as Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, progressing through the academy before making his first team debut against Valencia in August.