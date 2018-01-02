Barcelona launch biggest Coutinho bid yet as Liverpool offer captaincy

Barcelona have reportedly made an official offer, worth an estimated €150million, to finally sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

The Catalan giants tried and failed several times to land Coutinho last summer, however they have not given up and are seemingly determined to get their man this month.

Indeed, Catalan paper Mundo Deportivo claims that Barca have offered the Reds €110million, plus €40million in add-ons for the 25-year-old.

Ernesto Valverde’s men are still searching for Neymar’s replacement, having seen €100m signing Ousmane Dembele struggle with injuries since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund. Dembele has so far made just three appearances for Barca this season.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

Talk of Coutinho’s imminent switch to the Nou Camp was also ramped up when Nike announced him as a Barca player on their official website.

However, the Reds are desperate to keep their man and are said to have offered him the captaincy and a huge pay rise to keep him at Anfield.

The likelihood is that Liverpool will hold off further bids from Barca this month but may have to sell in the summer if Coutinho still has a strong desire to move to Catalonia.