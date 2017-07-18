Barcelona react to claims Neymar could leave for PSG or Man Utd

Barcelona insist they are remaining calm amid claims Neymar wants to quit the club and his transfer clause will be activated by either PSG or Manchester United.

Reports on Monday evening suggested the Brazilian was growing frustrated with life at the Nou Camp and wanted to quit the club as he was ‘frustrated at playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi’.

The player has a £195million release clause at Barcelona and it was claimed PSG would look to activate this and may Neymar a deal worth £25million a year. Manchester United have also been consistently linked with the Brazilian.

But Barca officials are confident that Neymar has no intention of leaving the Catalan giants.

And they believe that, like last summer, Neymar and his camp will reject overtures from the Ligue 1 side.

“Selling Neymar is not something the club would think about,” spokesman Josep Vives said at a press conference. “We are very calm.

“He is one of the most important players we have, we will not consider any offers we receive for him.”

Vives was also quick to deny allegations that the player is frustrated at playing second fiddle to Neymar.

That is something however that Vives refutes however.

“He is still happy here,” he added. “Playing as he did last year, he showed that he is still getting better.

“He is fantastic and is happy with the club and we are delighted with him.”