Barcelona ‘ready to pay’ new higher release clause for top target, with Man Utd objective made to wait

Barcelona are ramping up their plans to sign Nico Williams as their first summer reinforcement and are fully prepared to pay a higher price than previously estimated, but it means they are deploying a risky strategy for the next player on their wish list.

One of the most eye-catching players from the Spain squad that won Euro 2024, Williams is held in high regard by many clubs. Chelsea and Aston Villa are among the Premier League sides known to appreciate him, but Barcelona would be his dream move.

And it seems the Athletic Club winger is heading towards that dream becoming a reality. Despite Barcelona’s financial issues in recent years, they have been tipped to activate Williams’ release clause.

According to the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are ‘ready to pay’ the exit clause for Williams. However, it will be higher than they originally thought.

The official price for Williams was believed to stand at €58m. However, due to inflation measures, the report reveals it will now take €62m to get Williams out of Bilbao.

Even with that increase factored in, Barcelona are ready to pay up for Williams, who at that price would become their biggest signing in five years.

It’s a sign of just how strongly Barcelona believe Williams is the right fit for them. Indeed, even though they have other areas of their squad to address afterwards, they want him to become their first signing of the summer.

Barcelona want Man Utd target after Williams

A separate report by 90min has confirmed that Barcelona have decided to prioritise a move for Williams before then going after their next top target, which is Dani Olmo.

Also part of Spain’s successful European Championship squad, Olmo actually played in Barcelona’s academy before venturing elsewhere to make a name for himself.

RB Leipzig are Olmo’s current employers and despite his €60m release clause expiring, it’s believed they will honour his sale for that price.

The attacking midfielder is of interest to many clubs, but Barcelona want to bring him back. Their strategy, though, is focusing on Williams first.

It could mean they miss out on Olmo and they know it, since Manchester United and Bayern Munich both have an interest in the 26-year-old.

But Barcelona are prepared to play the waiting game and hope Olmo is still available once the Williams deal has got over the line.

And once again, the asking price doesn’t seem to be deterring them too much. In fact, it’s been claimed Barcelona have told RB Leipzig they can come close to the €60m valuation, but by structuring the deal over several years.

The payment terms may be a point of difference when the negotiations resume, but for now, all of Barcelona’s eggs are in the Williams basket.