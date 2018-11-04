Barcelona are reportedly ready to make a mammoth €250million offer to try and sign striker Paulo Dybala from Juventus.

The Catalan giants are looking to make a real statement in the transfer market, while also looking to the future at the same time.

And according to Don Balon, Barca are ready to pay what would represent a new world record €250m to bring the 24-year-old Manchester United target to the Nou Camp.

The report goes on to state that Barcelona want to sign Messi’s long-term successor over the next two seasons and that Dybala is very highly regarded by the club’s hierarchy.

The Argentina international has been outstanding since moving to Turin for €40million from Palermo in the summer of 2015, scoring 73 goals and providing 26 assists in his 151 appearances.

Whilst replacing Messi would seem an impossible task, Barca are hoping that Dybala will learn from the master and eventually take over his mantle.

The news will come as a potential blow to United, with Jose Mourinho hoping to bring the Juve hitman to Old Trafford in 2019 after chasing the player throughout last summer.

