Barcelona ready to pounce as Spurs face race to hand star new deal

Tottenham are facing a race against time to hand Christian Eriksen a new deal, with Barcelona reportedly ready to tempt the Dane with a summer offer.

The Spurs midfielder was a target for Barca during the January transfer window before they finally landed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in a £142m deal.

However, according to Spanish newspaper Sport, Catalan chiefs remain keen on the 27-year-old after monitoring his outstanding form since the turn of the year.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline

Tottenham are believed to be close to handing boss Mauricio Pochettino a lucrative new contract to fend off interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG in his services, while several of their top stars, including Eriksen, are also set for pay rises.

Barca, however, are hopeful that if Pochettino snubs a new Spurs deal and moves on then they will be in a prime position to land the former Ajax playmaker.

The Denmark international has been in scintillating form since Christmas and scored one of the goals of the season in last weekend’s historic first win for Tottenham at Chelsea in 28 years.

More from Planet Sport: Kafelnikov’s post-tennis adventures: from golf to a bit of poker (Tennis365)