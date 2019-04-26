Barcelona ready to push through £100m move for key Man Utd star

Barcelona are reportedly ready to push through a £100m move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford this summer.

The England attacker has just one year remaining on his current United contract and while the club are ready to reward him with a new £300,00-a-week deal until 2024, that has not stopped the likes of Barca showing a firm interest in the 21-year-old.

A report in The Sun claims that Rashford is stalling on a new deal due to the current chaos at United, who have lost seven of their last nine games since Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s permanent appointment.

The report goes on to add that Barca are keen to take advantage of Rashford’s current stance, with the forward clearly not pleased after the midweek derby defeat to Manchester City.

Speaking after the game, he said: “We didn’t play like Manchester United. It’s not right. The bare minimum is to work hard and give all for the badge, the supporters, the club and yourself.

“It has been a tough road to get to where we are, to get there and not be putting up the same performances as we were in January is disappointing. We know what’s been going wrong, it’s mentality and willingness to run for your team.

“Forget the league and top four, you don’t lose this game. It’s that simple as a Manchester United fan. We never call each other out but we have to be real with each other. It’s a matter of trying to improve each other.

“It’s more getting back used to doing it on the pitch. They [the supporters] know we can do it. Forget the top four and the Champions League. We have to get to the bottom of it and start playing like Manchester United for ourselves.”