Barcelona, Real Madrid both offer three stars in swap deal for Neymar

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both said to have offered three players in a swap deal for Neymar, as PSG continue to hold all the cards over the transfer.

The two LaLiga giants have made serious moves to bring the attacker back to Spain and neither wants to back down in the race to sign the Brazilian.

As a result it would appear that both teams have ramped up their efforts to sign the 27-year-old.

According to The Independent via The Sun both Real and Barca have made offers to PSG which would see three star players from both teams offered in exchange.

They report that Barcelona’s preferred option is to originally sign Neymar on loan before agreeing to a fee of £93m next summer, with Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele moving in the opposite direction.

The report also claims that Real are ready to offer Isco, Marcelo and Raphael Varane in exchange to sign the Brazilian.

Either option appears to be a winner for PSG, given that Neymar has decided he does want to play at the club again – something that clearly riled the home support in the club’s opening game of the season.