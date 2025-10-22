Alejandro Balde has fired a warning to Real Madrid as Barcelona head into this weekend’s El Clasico full of confidence after their Champions League dismantling of Olympiacos.

Barcelona made it two wins from three in Europe’s premier club competition by thrashing Olympiacos 6-1 at home on Tuesday night. Fermin Lopez netted a brilliant hat-trick – the first of his senior career – while Marcus Rashford hit an impressive brace and Lamine Yamal dispatched of a penalty.

Lopez put Barca 2-0 up in the first half, but Olympiacos pulled one back from the penalty spot soon after the interval.

However, Santiago Hezze picked up a second yellow card four minutes later, and that opened the floodgates.

Barca scored four in the last 25 minutes as the likes of Lopez, Yamal and Rashford ran riot.

Manchester United loanee Rashford demonstrated his great finishing with two low drives, taking his tally for the season up to five goals and six assists from 12 appearances.

If this brilliant form continues then the Englishman will surely convince Barca to activate their €30million (£26m / $35m) option to buy.

But it was Lopez who stole the show, causing Olympiacos problems all night long and completing a memorable hat-trick all on his weak foot.

His third strike was arguably the best, as he smashed home on the half volley from 14 yards out after Roony Bardghji produced a stunning elastico before scuffing his cross.

After the game, Balde revealed he is already looking forward to travelling to Madrid on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m really excited about the Clasico, it’s a special game,” he told reporters. “I hope we can win it. I hope we can thrash Madrid again at the Bernabeu, but the most important thing is who takes the three points.

“I think we have a good feeling ahead of the Clasico, but it doesn’t matter which team is in better form. Anything can happen in this game.”

DON’T MISS 🎯 World-class target, free option: Analysing the six deadly strikers Barcelona want

Barcelona looking to repeat Real Madrid thrashings

Barca certainly have reason to be confident given their latest result, as well as how they performed against Madrid last season.

Madrid replaced Carlo Ancelotti with Xabi Alonso in the summer after Barca picked up a domestic treble of LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

Barca thrashed Madrid 5-2 in the final of the Supercopa, while also beating them 3-2 after extra time in the Copa del Rey final.

Barca won all four games against Los Blancos last season with an incredible aggregate score of 16-7.

Madrid, however, will be looking to get revenge on their rivals. They sit top of LaLiga after nine games, two points ahead of Hansi Flick’s side.

Plus, Kylian Mbappe has started the season in unbelievable form, having already reached 15 goals from just 11 matches.

Madrid will be looking to make a statement of their own – and send a message to Barca – when they host Juventus in the Champions League tonight (Wednesday).

Sunday’s Clasico could be one for the ages.

Barcelona news: Alonso plan emerges; Balde exit?

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso has already identified the ‘weak link’ Madrid should target in El Clasico, as per a report.

Balde has only ever played for Barca after graduating from their academy, but there have been suggestions that could change next year.

Reports claim there has been ‘contact’ from a Premier League giant for his services.