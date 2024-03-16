Barcelona receive ‘dizzying’ Saudi offer for star attacker ahead of summer transfer window

Barcelona have an offer to respond to from Saudi Arabia for a big-name forward

Barcelona have an offer on the table from the Saudi Pro League to sign Raphinha in the summer, according to a report explaining the extraordinary values up for consideration.

Raphinha is in his second season with Barcelona after leaving Leeds United in 2022. His wish has been to stay at the club and win the Champions League with them, but Sport claims Barcelona have now received an offer that will require some serious thinking about.

It is claimed that an offer has been made to take Raphinha to the Saudi Pro League this summer. The amount of money on the table is said to be ‘dizzying’ and in excess of Barcelona’s €80m asking price.

That said, Barcelona are yet to respond to the offer due to their focus on the ongoing season. Deep down, though, they know they will have to make one or two big sales this summer.

Therefore, the chance to turn a profit on former €58m signing Raphinha – who has scored 15 goals for Barcelona so far – could be tempting when the time comes to answer the Saudi offer.

It is currently a battle between the four Public Investment Fund-owned clubs in the Saudi Pro League for Raphinha’s services: Al Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.

There is some intrigue at the moment as to how aggressive Saudi Arabia will spend on players in the summer. Last year, following the capture of Cristiano Ronaldo, several high-profile players were lured to the Middle East for sizeable transfer fees – including, for example, Franck Kessie from Barcelona themselves.

It remains to be seen the Saudi strategy will be as excessive this year or if the bubble could be bursting already, but clearly there is still space for lucrative moves for players like Raphinha.

At the age of 27, you wonder if Raphinha would even stop to think about leaving Barcelona behind for the Saudi Pro League, but sometimes the finances involved can lead to unexpected decisions.

Could Raphinha leave Barcelona early?

Raphinha remains under contract with Barcelona until 2027, which would justify their high asking price. They might not have expected someone to come in with an offer even higher, though.

Some English Premier League clubs have also been linked with Raphinha recently after his previous two-season spell with Leeds, which included 17 goals from 67 appearances across all competitions.

Since the last transfer window closed, there have been references to potential interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham in Raphinha.

For now, Barcelona will be thinking about their remaining 10 LaLiga matches this season, starting with Sunday’s trip to face Atletico Madrid.

Raphinha went off injured in Barcelona’s last league match, a 1-0 win over Mallorca on March 8, but was back in the starting lineup for their Champions League win over Napoli four days later and provided the assist for the opening goal.

