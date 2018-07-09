Barcelona receive incredible offer to sell Philippe Coutinho

Paris Saint-Germain are reported to submitted a bid of €270million (£239m) to Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, if media in Spain are to be believed.

The Brazil midfielder completed his long-awaited switch from Liverpool to Barcelona in January, with the Reds selling their star man for a club record £142million.

But Mundo Deportivo claim Barca now have the chance to make an immediate £100m profit on their investment, with the paper claiming the big-spending Ligue 1 side have contacted representatives of the player over the move.

The speculation seems somewhat surprising given PSG are currently being forced to review their squad and their spending in the wake of Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, the report claims that Barcelona have absolutely no interest in selling the midfielder and would only be forced to consider his release if PSG met his €400m (£353m) exit clause.

Since moving to LaLiga in January, Coutinho has made 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists.

The player is currently enjoying a sunshine break following Brazil’s World Cup exit to Belgium in the quarter-finals and is due to report back for pre-season training with his club on Friday week.

Liverpool are still scouting the market to sign a replacement for Coutinho, with Jurgen Klopp still reportedly keen on signing Nabil Fekir from Lyon, while Hakim Ziyech has also been linked.

