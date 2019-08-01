Barcelona reject talk of €50m Man Utd bid for defensive star

Barcelona have reportedly not received any bids for Samuel Umtiti this summer, despite claims that Manchester United are still keen on signing the defender.

Le10Sport had stated on Wednesday that United ‘would be willing to offer’ €50m (£45.8m) for the France international.

The report added that ‘a reconciliation could therefore be quite possible’ as the Spanish champions want a perfectly reasonable €60m (£55m).

However, Sport (via Sport Witness) claims there is no interest from the Red Devils, with the Catalan giants not receiving a bid for the 25-year-old all summer.

The report from Spain adds that it is a ‘certainty’ that Umtiti will still be at Barca beyond the summer and that only a ‘millionaire’ offer -presumably his €60m release clause – would change that stance.

Clement Lenglet has established himself as the first-choice partner for Gerard Pique and Umtiti only managed 14 appearances in La Liga last campaign.

Read more: Manchester United are no nearer to signing Harry Maguire after Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers praised his club’s stance over the player.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!