Barcelona reluctantly put Man Utd target up for sale with quick transfer agreement expected; Liverpool, Chelsea also interested

Barcelona have reluctantly greenlit the sale of Jules Kounde whose future could lay in England

Barcelona must complete major sales before June 30 and one of two big-name players they’re expected to sell has already roused the interest of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, according to a report.

Barcelona’s financial woes have been well documented and according to Spanish outlet Sport, show no signs of abating. Sport state that to simply balance the books, the Spanish giant must generate sizeable sums from player sales before June 30. Marca previously indicated the figure Barca must raise is roughly €85m.

The likes of Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong hold widespread interest. Araujo remains a key target for Bayern Munich, while De Jong was previously courted by Man Utd and Chelsea.

The pair are guaranteed starters for Barca and as such, the club are hesitant to axe either player, even though it’s acknowledged they’d generate the biggest fees.

Barcelona are also reluctant to cash in on any of their young guns, such as Alejandro Balde, Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal.

In fact, Yamal’s rise has prompted Barcelona to consider the sale of Raphinha despite thew Brazilian completing a dream move from Leeds United less than two years ago.

He – along with centre-back Jules Kounde – are the two players Barcelona have reluctantly decided they’ll sell if suitable offers are lodged.

Raphinha was chased by Arsenal and Chelsea prior to his move to the Camp Nou. However, today’s update centres on Kounde.

Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea all hovering

The 25-year-old France international has been transfer-listed and Sport name Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea as all showing interest.

Chelsea and Barcelona engaged in a bidding war for Kounde back in the summer window of 2022. The Blues actually outbid their Spanish rivals, though Kounde only had eyes for Barca.

The defender ultimately cost €50m when plucked from Sevilla and despite featuring 33 times across all competitions this season, is deemed a player Barcelona can manage without.

Explaining why, it’s claimed the emergence of 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi along with the anticipated return of Chadi Riad (currently loaned to Real Betis) has convinced Barcelona Kounde is expendable.

How much Barcelona would command for Kounde wasn’t speculated at in the piece. Nonetheless, it’s made clear his future could lay in the Premier League.

All three of Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new centre-half in the summer.

Chelsea need a replacement for Thiago Silva who’ll leave as a free agent. Joel Matip is also expected to leave Liverpool once his contract expires at season’s end.

Raphael Varane is another high profile centre-half in line to leave on a free. Furthermore, Jonny Evans is also out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer.

