Barcelona respond to talk Iniesta could leave for Juventus James Marshment 05 Sep 2017 9:00 AM Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insists they want to keep Juventus target Andres Iniesta at the club after claiming they have reached agreement over a new contract. Iniesta, 33, is out of contract in June and has been strongly linked with a move for the Serie A champions, who would like to sign him on a free transfer next summer. But when asked about Iniesta’s future, Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo: “We already have an agreement in principle to renew [his contract] and we hope to finalise it in the coming weeks. “We are waiting these days to keep talking but Iniesta is a player that we want [to see] retire here and that he retires when he thinks he wants to retire. “The idea is that he has an indefinite contract where it renews automatically every year until he thinks that he can retire or change.” The news will come as a timely boost for both Barcelona and Bartomeu, with reports suggesting he is fighting to hold on to his presidency at the club following a difficult summer that saw Nemar move to PSG and efforts to sign Philippe Coutinho and Marco Verratti fail to materialise. Juventus Serie A Barcelona La Liga Andres Iniesta
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insists they want to keep Juventus target Andres Iniesta at the club after claiming they have reached agreement over a new contract.
Iniesta, 33, is out of contract in June and has been strongly linked with a move for the Serie A champions, who would like to sign him on a free transfer next summer.
But when asked about Iniesta’s future, Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo: “We already have an agreement in principle to renew [his contract] and we hope to finalise it in the coming weeks.
“We are waiting these days to keep talking but Iniesta is a player that we want [to see] retire here and that he retires when he thinks he wants to retire.
“The idea is that he has an indefinite contract where it renews automatically every year until he thinks that he can retire or change.”
The news will come as a timely boost for both Barcelona and Bartomeu, with reports suggesting he is fighting to hold on to his presidency at the club following a difficult summer that saw Nemar move to PSG and efforts to sign Philippe Coutinho and Marco Verratti fail to materialise.