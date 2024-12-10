Barcelona risk losing statement summer signing for FREE amid financial crisis

Barcelona are still dealing with financial problems and could reportedly lose recent signing Dani Olmo for nothing in January, as he’s only registered for half a season.

The attacking midfielder joined the Catalans in a £51million deal this past summer and he’s played a big role in their success under new manager Hansi Flick.

Olmo, 26, has struggled with injuries this term but has still managed to score five LaLiga goals in nine appearances so far and has recently reclaimed his spot in the starting XI.

However, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona only registered Olmo for half a season and are ‘working against the clock’ to keep him.

It’s claimed that Olmo will become a free agent in January if they’re unable to raise funds to register him again for the second part of the campaign.

This is due to a clause that was included in the Spanish international’s contract as ‘at the last minute.’ Olmo is officially under contract until 2030, but he only agreed to be registered for one season due to Barcelona’s financial situation.

Olmo had issues being registered when he first joined the Catalans, and missed the first two matches of the season due to delays. There will be no shortage of interest in Olmo should he become a free agent, so it’ll be interesting to see how things develop.

Man Utd and Liverpool admirers of Olmo

Should the speculation surrounding Olmo’s situation prove to be true it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all sniffing after his signature.

The Premier League trio all showed interest in Olmo this past summer before Barcelona signed him. He had a superb Euros with Spain and it wasn’t a surprise when a move to an elite club came his way.

Reports claim, however, that Olmo remains committed to Barcelona and he has full faith in the club to resolve the issues surrounding his contract.

The LaLiga giants clearly need to raise funds though and as reported by The Athletic, are ‘exploring the sale of VIP boxes at the newly refurbished Camp Nou in 20-year commitments in a move to register first-team squad players in January.’

Along with Olmo, 22-year-old striker Pau Victor is also in the same situation in regards to not yet being registered for the second half of this season.

The Athletic’s report adds: “While the figures remain unclear, it is reported that the sale of VIP boxes in the stadium over a 20-year period would raise between €100m-200million (£83-166m; $106-212m) for Barcelona, which would increase their spending potential for La Liga’s salary cap.

“Alongside the club’s new multi-year commercial deal with Nike, which club sources have said would bring in a total figure of €1.7bn to Barcelona over the next 14 years, the club are confident this will suffice to see their salary limit improve with La Liga.”

