Barcelona rocked as attacking star is ruled out for six months

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for six months after undergoing surgery on a leg injury.

The 22-year-old France international withdrew from training on February 3 as he suffered a rupture to the tendon of his right thigh.

Barca said on their official website that former Rennes and Borussia Dortmund player Dembele, who has made only five LaLiga appearances this season, was expected to be out of action for six months.

Dembele moved to the Nou Camp from Dortmund in August 2017 and has scored 19 goals across 74 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan club.

Meanwhile, Phillipe Coutinho has reportedly been offered to Juventus by his agent, with current club Bayern Munich unlikely to make his loan a permanent.

The Barcelona midfielder is on loan with the Bundesliga side, but his season has not gone as well as the German champions would have liked.

The Brazilian has scored seven goals and grabbed eight assists in 27 games, but his impact has not been as big as they would have liked and they are unlikely to make the move a permanent one in the summer.

The option to sign him is reportedly set at around £100million, but Bayern are all set to look elsewhere, leaving Coutinho to head back to Catalonia. And Mundo Deportivo report Coutinho’s agent will be looking to broker a move to Turin or Paris Saint-Germain for the former Liverpool man. Read more…