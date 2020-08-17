Barcelona ready to appoint legendary name as Quique Setien replacement

VALENCIA, SPAIN - JANUARY 25: Quique Setien, Manager of FC Barcelona reacts during the Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Mestalla on January 25, 2020 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images)

Barcelona will reportedly sack manager Quique Setien and replace him with Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman after Tuesday’s board meeting.

The former Real Betis chief will be sacked after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich.

Reports from across Spain claim will be axed less than eight months after arriving in Catalonia to replace Ernesto Valverde.

According to the front page of Monday’s edition of Diario AS, via Football Espana, the club have targeted Koeman as their first choice option.

The former Everton chief has jumped ahead of ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as favourite for the role.

Koeman tasked with major squad changes

The report also states the Koeman will be tasked with selling a host of first team stars this summer.

Seven first-team stars, including Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Ousmane Dembele, Junior Firpo and Samuel Umtiti could all be sold to raise over €100m in transfer funds.

Brazilian international Melo has already agreed to join Juventus, with Rakitic and Vidal also linked with moves to Italy.

The Catalan giants are in the need of a major overhaul after seeing Real Madrid claim the LaLiga crown. The disastrous Champions League semi only served to speed up matters, as Barca prepare for a major transition.

