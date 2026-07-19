Barcelona discuss TWO Julian Alvarez alternatives after ruling out moves for Premier League pair – Exclusive

Barcelona are stepping up work on alternative striker targets as their pursuit of Julian Alvarez continues to stall, with TEAMtalk understanding Chelsea’s Joao Pedro and Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi are no longer realistic options.

The Catalan giants have not given up on signing Alvarez from Atletico Madrid and remain in contact over a potential deal. However, sources have confirmed negotiations between the clubs are making little progress, prompting sporting director Deco to intensify work on contingency plans as Barcelona prepare for life after Robert Lewandowski.

We understand Barcelona are also planning for the likely departure of Ferran Torres this summer, making the signing of a new centre-forward one of their biggest priorities before the transfer window closes.

We can reveal that Deco remains convinced Joao Pedro would have been the ideal fit for Barcelona’s attack. The Brazilian has long been admired by the Barca chief and, after making contact earlier in the summer, Barcelona returned with another approach this month in an attempt to test Chelsea‘s resolve.

They received exactly the same response.

Chelsea made it clear that Joao Pedro is not for sale. Sources have confirmed new head coach Xabi Alonso has personally spoken with the Brazilian and reiterated that he is central to his long-term plans at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro himself has also been encouraged by those conversations. While flattered by Barcelona’s interest, he has no intention of pushing for a move and is fully committed to Chelsea’s project under Alonso.

Our sources indicate that Barcelona have now accepted that stance and sources insist they will not be pursuing the former Brighton forward any further.

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Barcelona backing away from Tottenham target Kroupi

Another Premier League player Barca have done extensive work on is Bournemouth wonderkid El Junior Kroupi.

The France youth international remains one of the most highly-rated young forwards in Europe and Tottenham Hotspur are currently leading the race for his signature.

Barcelona are huge admirers of Kroupi, but sources have told us they have no intention of entering the financial battle required to prise him away from Bournemouth.

The Catalan club internally value Kroupi at between £50-60million, but believe it would take a fee close to £100m to convince Bournemouth to sell.

With the English market continuing to inflate – as highlighted by Chelsea agreeing a £117million deal to sign Morgan Rogers and make him the most expensive British player of all time – Barcelona have decided Kroupi no longer represents a realistic target.

That leaves Alvarez as the dream signing, although there is growing acceptance inside the club that Atletico Madrid are refusing to move from their position.

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Barcelona weighing up Alvarez alternatives

With little progress being made in negotiations, Barcelona are continuing their due diligence on alternative options.

TEAMtalk understands Darwin Nunez and Dusan Vlahovic have both been discussed internally as experienced forwards capable of leading the line next season.

Neither has overtaken Alvarez in Barcelona’s thinking, but both are now genuine alternatives as Deco and the club’s recruitment team prepare for the possibility that a deal for the Argentina international cannot be completed before the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Tottenham are planning for life without Cristian Romero, and sources can reveal the likely price the club will settle on, as Barcelona battle three other clubs for his signature.