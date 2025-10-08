Barcelona have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Porto star Samu Aghehowa, with TEAMtalk able to confirm speculation from a new report, while Deco has been quizzed on what could happen with Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona made a statement in summer 2022 when they captured Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in a €50million (£43m) deal. The striker has continued his remarkable scoring feats in Spain, having hit 105 goals in 156 appearances for Barca so far.

Lewandowski netted 42 times last season as Barca won a stunning domestic treble and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

But there is increasing talk of Lewandowski leaving Catalonia at the end of the current campaign. He is now 37 years old and Barca are well aware they will need to move on from him at some stage in the near future.

Plus, the Pole’s contract expires at the end of the season and Barca have yet to decide firmly whether they want him to renew or leave on a free transfer.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, Barca ‘want to sign’ Samu as Lewandowski’s replacement and are ‘preparing an ambitious move’ for him ready for summer 2026.

Barca scouts have identified Samu as ‘the ideal heir’ to Lewandowski, having been amazed by his performances in Portugal.

Samu has already managed five goals in seven outings this term, while he finished last season with 27 goals across all competitions.

Plus, at just 21 years of age the Spaniard has plenty of time to develop into a truly elite centre-forward.

Samu has a €100m (£87m) release clause in his contract, which runs for another four years. Barca, though, ‘hope Porto will agree to negotiate’ and are therefore drawing up an initial bid worth €60m (£52m).

While TEAMtalk cannot confirm that Barca are preparing a bid for Samu, sources have revealed to our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that they are interested in signing him.

Such a move could kickstart a bidding war with Tottenham. TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones confirmed on September 30 that Tottenham are scouting Samu ahead of a future swoop to improve their forward line.

Thomas Frank is known to be keen on signing a new No 9. Richarlison is not viewed as an elite goalscorer while Dominic Solanke has been affected by injury issues.

Tottenham remain open to the idea of reuniting with Harry Kane, should he opt to return to the Premier League, though they also like Samu a lot.

Samu is viewed by Spurs as a player who could emerge into one of the very best strikers in Europe once he reaches his full potential.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Barca sporting director Deco was asked about Lewandowski’s situation and the potential arrival of a new striker.

He replied: “We’re not going to talk about renewals in October. We’re going step by step. He’s one of the best forwards of recent years, a top-level player. He’s helped us a lot.

“He’s scored more than 40 goals, but we’ll analyse that later. It’s time to talk about recovering injured players.

“You don’t have to obsess over a No 9, you might be wrong. Perhaps you can do it without a 9. This isn’t the time to talk about signings. Ferran [Torres] can play as a 9.

“PSG won the Champions League without a penalty area player. Talking about a 9 is a bit of a mistake, although there are good players.”

Where do Alvarez and Haaland fit in?

Barca’s dream signing for the striker position is understood to be either Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez or Manchester City ace Erling Haaland.

Barca believe Alvarez wants to emulate Argentine compatriot Lionel Messi by leading them to the biggest prizes.

However, both of those players will likely cost €200m (£173m) or more.

Plus, Pep Guardiola insists Haaland wants to see out the majority of his mega nine-and-a-half-year contract with City.

Samu may not be on the same level of Alvarez or Haaland, but he will be easier to sign from a financial perspective.

Barcelona news: Another City star linked; Real Madrid tussle

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has analysed where a top City player could end up amid interest from five clubs including Barca and Juventus.

Real Madrid and Barca are both thought to be keeping tabs on Karl Etta Eyong, one of the best young players in LaLiga.

Madrid supposedly believe Eyong will choose them over Barca – you can find out all the details here.

