Barcelona schedule crunch talks with Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly set for crunch talks with Barcelona this week over his future.

The Brazilian midfielder has struggled for form this season and has failed to fill the void left by the injury to Ousmane Dembele.

Sport claim Coutinho will speak to Ernesto Valverde about his long-term prospects amid links to Manchester United and Liverpool.

The former Liverpool man has not scored in the league since the end of October and Valverde was apparently in “despair with the amount of errors he made in the 2-0 win over Girona on Sunday”.

Still, Valverde has not given up on the 26-year-old and wants to find out how to get him into the type of form which persuaded Barca to pay a club-record £142million for him last January.

Marca report that Coutinho, who has made 20 starts in all competitions this term, will be kept in the starting line-up in a bid to build his confidence, although when Dembele returns from injury his place will be in jeopardy.

Valverde did defend the No.10 this week though and is convinced he will improve.

“What I like about Coutinho is that he’s daring and he’s always prepared to take the opposition on,” said Valverde.

“He makes things happen. After that, sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don’t.

“He’s had good chances and the fact that he’s getting into those positions one-on-one with the goalkeeper is really good.

“He’s not converted those chances this time – but he will.”

Don Balon recently claiming Barca would sell Coutinho if they received an offer of €150m. And there have been rumours he could be heading back to England – with Manchester United linked.

Liverpool have also been mentioned as suitors to re-sign their former star, while Don Balon stated Coutinho had been the subject of a €100m offer from Chelsea this month as they look to replace Eden Hazard, who is being tipped to sign for Real Madrid this summer.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!