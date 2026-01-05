Barcelona are very close to re-signing Joao Cancelo, according to Fabrizio Romano, with a deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal now set to be agreed, despite Inter Milan thinking they’d won the race for the ex-Manchester City star.

The Catalans are enjoying a solid season so far as they sit four points clear at the top of LaLiga, but Hansi Flick is keen to bring in reinforcements this month.

Flick has been keen to add a new full-back to compete with the likes of Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde for a starting spot, and now Cancelo is reportedly set to arrive at the Camp Nou and do just that.

The 31-year-old spent the 2023/24 season on loan with Barcelona from Manchester City and impressed during his time in Catalonia.

Cancelo joined Al-Hilal from Man City permanently in the summer of 2024 in a deal worth £21.4million.

But it’s no secret that the Portuguese international has been very keen to rejoin Barcelona. Financially, the LaLiga giants have struggled to get a deal over the line – up until now.

Inter Milan had believed they were set to sign Cancelo. They verbally agreed a deal with Al-Hilal last week, but now look set to miss out in a dramatic twist.

Respected journalist Romano revealed earlier today that Barcelona had submitted a bid for Cancelo.

“Barcelona send initial official bid to Al Hilal for João Cancelo,” Romano posted on X.

“Loan proposal with a small part of salary covered, negotiations ongoing. Inter have deal verbally agreed with Al Hilal for Cancelo since last week… but player’s waiting for Barça.”

And in a later update, Romano states that Cancelo is now set to re-join the Catalans.

“Barça are on the verge of signing João Cancelo! Official proposal received by Al Hilal and João’s camp expect it to be accepted also with formal steps very soon,” he posted on X.

“Cancelo made it clear since the beginning: Barça, absolute priority.”

During his time with Barcelona, Cancelo notched four goals and five assists in 42 appearances.

He is still considered one of the best full-back’s in the world on his day, so a loan deal for Cancelo could prove to be a superb bit of business from the Catalans.

