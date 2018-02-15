Barcelona send chiefs to Brazil to tie up deal for Man Utd target

Manchester United have been dealt a huge blow as Barcelona have reportedly flown to Brazil to tie up a deal for one of their summer targets.

According to UOL Esporte (via Sport), Barca chiefs are travelling to Brazil to find an agreement with Gremio for the transfer of Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian starlet has already agreed a switch to the Nou Camp in summer 2019, however the Catalan giants must agree a fee with Gremio.

Arthur, a long time Manchester United target, has a contract with Gremio until 2021 – but the Brazilian side only own 60% of his economic rights.

Gremio’s president Romildo Bolzan confirmed to Brazilian media that the deal is not yet done between them and Barca, but that progress has been made.

“Talks are ongoing and some progresses have been made. Arthur will play for us for a few more months but right now there is no agreement [between Gremio and Barcelona] yet,” Bolzan said.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport: Footy stars we’d like to see on the tennis court: Where does Neymar rank? (Tennis365)