Barcelona send Liverpool, Arsenal strong warning over target

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is adamant that Ousmane Dembele will not be leaving the Nou Camp this summer, amid talk linking the winger with Liverpool and Arsenal.

The attacker was brought to the recently-crowned La Liga champions last summer in a huge £135million deal from Borussia Dortmund.

However, the player has endured a disappointing season at the Nou Camp, with injury playing a large part, and a loss of form leading to claims he could be targeted by both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp gave a sarcastic reply when asked about reported interest in Dembele after Liverpool’s defeat by Chelsea, saying: “Is he on the market? Now I’m interested.”

Bartomeu however has quashed any chance of a summer exit.

“The option of selling him is not on the table. We are finishing the season and then there will be meetings,” he told Catalan radio station RAC 1 .

“He’s an investment for the future. He is very young and we expect a lot from him.”

Bartomeu, meanwhile has distanced Barcelona with a return move for Neymar this summer after the president again hit out at the Brazilian for the way he went about getting a move.

@Tanziloic : "Klopp est fou de #Dembélé, il aimerait le récupérer sous forme de prêt avec option d'achat" 😱 La preuve avec la réaction du manager allemand 😏⬇ #BreakingFoot #Liverpool #FCBarcelona #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/hDi5u15PBH — SFR Sport (@SFR_Sport) May 7, 2018

“I was surprised how Neymar left. I think that when he told us he was going, he had long since decided it.

“On the day there is a trial about the renewal premium, all this will come out.

“Neymar won’t return to Barca. We have new projects and there is no interest.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.