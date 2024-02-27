Barcelona get serious in pursuit of £80m Everton star with Chelsea also keen; likely destination revealed

Everton star Amadou Onana is one of the most in-demand players in Europe and Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly made him a top target.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have registered an interest in the 22-year-old.

Sources state that Chelsea in particular have shown a firm interest in Onana and seem the most likely English side to make an offer at this stage.

Barcelona, therefore, face competition from the whole of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ for Onana’s signature, but Xavi – who is leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season – is determined for his team to win the race.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Xavi has made Onana his ‘number one preference’ as he thinks Barcelona need to strengthen their midfield.

It’s claimed that the Everton star, who was signed from Lille for £33m in 2022, is ‘among several options the Catalans are looking at’ and despite Xavi’s managerial reign being set to come to an end, other members of the club’s hierarchy admire him.

READ MORE: Liverpool rocked as Bayern make Reds ace No 1 target thanks to Real Madrid agreement; decision he’ll make revealed

Everton price tag makes a PL move likely for Onana

The thing that makes Barcelona signing Onana this summer unlikely, though is Everton’s big valuation. Morretto states that the Toffees will ‘not accept less than €60m (£51.3m) for Onana, and Barcelona are only willing to go as high as €40m (£34.2m)

TEAMtalk understands, however, that Everton are actually looking for a fee much higher than that – £80m.

This would give them a decent profit on the £33m they paid for Onana despite the fact that they will have to pay Lille a 20% sell on clause.

Given the level of interest in the defensive midfielder’s signature, it’s likely that one of his many suitors will reach an agreement with Everton this summer.

A switch to a Premier League side seems to be the most likely outcome for Onana at this stage and as mentioned, Chelsea’s interest in him is concrete.

The Londoners paid an eye-watering £115m for another defensive midfielder in Moises Caicedo last summer, who has struggled for form this season.

Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to avoid a similar situation with Onana but given the Everton man’s potential, he could prove to be a much better signing than Caicedo.

Onana has made 20 Premier League appearances this season, scoring two goals in the process.

Standing at 6ft4, he is an imposing figure on the pitch, with the energy and pace to contribute in both defence and attack – something that any team would love to have at their disposal.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham midfield target expected to be sold for £30m as Postecoglou ponders move for Everton star