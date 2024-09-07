Barcelona set stall out to beat Premier League quartet to likely Bayern Munich free agent

Catalan giants Barcelona are reportedly determined to beat a quartet of Premier League clubs to the free-agent signing of a top Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder next summer.

Hansi Flick’s side are expected to move for a new midfielder, having allowed Ilkay Gundogan to make a notable return to Manchester Cty before the summer transfer window shut – a decision that has left them a little light in that area.

And while they do still have some outstanding talents to call on in Flick’s engine room, namely Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Pedri and Marc Bernal, there also remains some uncertainty when it comes to Frenkie de Jong’s long-term future at the Camp Nou.

To that end, bringing in another experienced performer is firmly on the agenda for Barcelona, with versatile Bayern star Joshua Kimmich the man in question as he looks almost certain to quit the Munich giants on a free transfer in 2025.

There was a host of speculation surrounding Kimmich’s future during the summer transfer window, but he stayed with Bayern and will be at Allianz Arena until at least January.

The 29-year-old has again been an important player for Bayern in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign, playing every minute of their three games in all competitions, including their two Bundesliga fixtures with Wolfsburg and Freiburg.

However, Kimmich, who can play in central midfield or at right-back, is said to want a fresh challenge at this stage of his career.

Premier League quartet still in Kimmich mix

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are all believed to be interested in bringing the player to the English top flight if he does become a free agent but reports from Spain state that Barcelona are determined to secure his signature for next season.

Kimmich made the move to Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2015 and he has gone on to make 393 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 42 goals and registering 104 assists.

The experienced midfielder has also won eight Bundesliga titles, lifted three German Cups and a Champions League during an outstanding career in Munich.

Finances continue to play a part in Barcelona’s planning, although they are expected to be on a better footing next summer and more able to compete with Premier Lague clubs in terms of wages.

Meanwhile, another Barca target Jonathan Tah has confirmed that he will be leaving reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer next year, although Liverpool are expected to battle the Catalan side among a host of other clubs for his signature.

