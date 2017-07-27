Barcelona set to offer Rakitic in next Coutinho bid

Barcelona could offer Ivan Rakitic to Liverpool as part of their next bid for Philippe Coutinho, reports in Spain suggest.

Despite Jurgen Klopp’s insistence that he won’t be selling one of his star players, Barcelona are unlikely to go away quietly.

They have reportedly had offers for Coutinho rejected by Liverpool, but a new tactic could be to include Ivan Rakitic as bait.

According to Diaria Gol, Rakitic is expendable despite his fine form for Barcelona last season.

Earlier on Thursday, another outlet reported that Liverpool were prepared to sell Coutinho but only for a fee of £133m.

Whether Liverpool would agree a deal for Rakitic to be part of the transfer is unclear, given that they are pretty set for central midfielders.