Barcelona set to sign Bundesliga superstar, Man Utd target

Barcelona are set to announce the signing of Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal for a fee believed to be in the region of £27m, after they agreed personal terms with the Chile international.

Vidal is set to undergo a medical at Barcelona in the coming days according to the Guardian, with Bayern giving their blessing for the talented player to leave.

The 31-year-old looks set to be the latest new arrival to the Nou Camp, following in the footsteps of inger Malcom, midfielder Arthur and defender Clement Lenglet having already joined the club.

Barcelona are keen to strengthen their squad throughout as they set their hopes on going all the way in this year’s Champions League.

With the arrival of Arthur following Andres Iniesta’s departure, whilst Paulinho has left on loan, it will be a new look midfield for Barcelona this forthcoming season – should the Vidal deal get over the line.

