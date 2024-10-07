Barcelona are weighing up a free agent swoop for Bayern Munich winger and Newcastle target, Leroy Sane, and reports have detailed where the Germany ace is likely to end up and why.

Sane – a five-time league title winner between spells with Manchester City and Bayern Munich – is in the final year of his deal in Bavaria. The 28-year-old is one of Bayern’s highest earners, though is no longer a guaranteed starter following the summer arrival of Michael Olise.

BILD reporter Christian Falk recently confirmed Bayern and Sane have held talks over signing a contract extension. What’s more, re-signing with Bayern is understood to be Sane’s preferred outcome.

However, Caught Offside reported that in lieu of Sane’s diminished standing at the club, Bayern want the winger to take a pay cut. That has not gone down well with Sane and reports from both Caught Offside and Football Insider have claimed Newcastle are ready to pounce.

But per the latest from Spanish outlet Sport, Newcastle now face heavyweight competition from Barcelona.

Per Sport, Barcelona are ‘fully informed’ and ‘attentive’ to Sane’s situation and are a contender to snap him up on a free transfer if he doesn’t re-sign with Bayern.

The report concluded by suggesting the presence of manager Hansi Flick – who managed Sane during his time at Bayern – could prove key in convincing Sane to embark on a new chapter at the Camp Nou.

READ MORE: Barcelona’s doomed signings from 2023-24: What happened next? Five out of six already GONE

Newcastle chances could hinge on UCL qualification

Barcelona’s preference would reportedly be to wait until Sane is available via free agency. Sticking to that approach would leave the door ajar for other suitors to swoop in for a cut-price January deal.

However, BILD chief Falk stated that even a winter window move while Sane only has six months left on his deal cannot be made on the cheap.

“Whether Newcastle United can be considered serious suitors for Leroy Sane will depend on how they perform in the Premier League. I think Sane will only consider clubs playing Champions League football.

“Newcastle will also have to pay a lot of money if they want to sign him, and I’m not sure if they can afford him!

“At the moment, Leroy Sane has to keep an eye on the market, as he’s still in talks with Bayern Munich and they remain his first option. He would love to stay, but he sees it’s not getting easier with Michael Olise in the squad.”

Football Insider previously suggested that like Bayern, Newcastle would also require Sane to take a pay cut. Sport also stated Barcelona would ask Sane to lower his salary, meaning he’s likely to see his wages slashed wherever he goes.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is a younger and potentially more explosive option on the wings for Barcelona.

However, while Sane could potentially be available without having to pay a transfer fee, Williams is under contract with Athletic until 2027. A release clause worth €58m (£48m / $63m) is present within his current contract.

Man Utd linked with Barcelona legend / Lewandowski successor

In other news, remarkable reports in Spain have claimed Manchester United view Barcelona legend Xavi as an ‘ideal’ successor to Erik ten Hag.

That comes on the back of The Athletic reporting Man Utd’s decision-makers will meet in the next 36 hours to discuss whether to sack their current manager.

Elsewhere, Sport state Lille hitman Jonathan David’s likeliest next move will be joining Barcelona once his contract expires at season’s end.

David would initially serve as understudy to the ageless Robert Lewandowski before eventually taking his place in 2026.

How Sane compares to Raphinha and Lamina Yamal

Sane has predominantly played on the right wing at Bayern Munich but Barcelona already have Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, who both prefer to play on that side. Amid Yamal’s rapid rise, Raphinha has often been taked with playing on the left side or as the second striker.

Sane registered 10 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances for Bayern in 2023/24, averaging a goal every 322.4 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 140.1 minutes.

Raphinha also registered 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season, although he played a lot less minutes than Sane.

The Brazil international made 37 appearances and averaged a goal every 195 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 84.7 minutes.

Yamal didn’t quite match those tallies in his breakthrough season but still registered seven goals and nine assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

The 17-year-old averaged a goal every 422.4 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 184.8 minutes.

Raphinha has an eye for goal and averaged 3.9 shots per 90 minutes in the 2023/24 season. Sane followed closely behind with 3.1 shots per 90 and Yamal averaged 2.4 shots per 90.

Sane leads the way for chances created as he made 3.0 key passes per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga, while Raphinha made 2.7 per 90 and Yamal made 1.6 per 90 in La Liga.

The Bayern Munich no.10 also comes out on top for successful dribbles with 3.9 per 90 league minutes in 2023/24, which was higher than Yamal’s 2.9 and Raphinha’s 1.6.

Yamal (42.0) narrowly beat Sane (41.8) for passes per 90 league minutes and they are both ahead of Raphinha (38.5).