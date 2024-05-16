Barcelona to smartly sacrifice disappointing young talent to land £68m striker in perfect transfer

Barcelona could get Joao Felix on a permanent deal by letting Vitor Roque go

Barcelona could reportedly land Joao Felix on a permanent deal by allowing Atletico Madrid to sign Vitor Roque, who’s yet to hit the ground after joining in the winter.

Barcelona’s financial situation has hindered them in the transfer market of late. In the past two windows, they’ve spent approximately £37million. Clubs of the same stature have spent a lot more in that time.

Of the inbounds in the summer were two loan players, Joao Cancelo and Felix.

The pair have contributed to some great performances in Barca shirts.

As a result, it’s been frequently suggested that the La Liga giants want to snare the pair permanently.

But Felix alone is said to cost £68million – a fee Barcelona simply cannot afford.

However, they could have a workaround, by letting go of another player that was signed this season.

They got Roque through the door from Athletico Paranaense, and the 19-year-old was one of only two players that has had any money spent on him by Barcelona this season.

But he’s failed to work his way into the starting lineup very often, and his 11 league games have seen Roque make it onto the pitch for just 276 minutes, scoring twice.

Roque to Atletico creates perfect swap deal

It has been suggested of late that Barcelona are unimpressed with what they’ve seen from the forward so far.

As such, it’s reported they would be willing to let him go.

Atletico Madrid are one of the clubs credited with interest in Roque, and it’s said that could pave the way for a perfect transfer deal.

Barcelona can’t pay Atletico the fee they want for Felix, but reports suggest they could allow them to have Roque instead of paying.

It’s not suggested if it would be a straight swap, as the reported fee the Brazilian was less for was much less than Felix’s valuation.

However, it’s believed the exchange would be a good one for all parties. Both clubs would be getting a player they want, Felix would stay with a club that he loves playing for, and Roque would get a fresh chance to star in Europe.

It’s said it could be an option to consider for all parties.

