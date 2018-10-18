Barcelona squad send message to club about possible Neymar return

Some of Barcelona’s key squad members have made a decision on whether they would be happy to have Neymar back, a report claims.

There has been constant speculation that the 25-year-old regrets his move to join Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar reportedly completed a shock €222million move to the French capital in order to get out of Lionel Messi’s shadow and thrust himself into Ballon d’Or contention.

However the former Santos star – rated at around €300m – is apparently regretting that move due to the emergence of Kylian Mbappe, with a return to Barca being touted as a possible option.

Now, Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona’s players are ready to welcome Neymar back to the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile, RAC1 claims that the president of Barca – Josep Maria Bartomeu – has talked to club chiefs about the chance of re-signing him, and they gave their green light to the Brazilian’s return.

In addition, the outlet claims that the vast majority of Barcelona fans are ready to welcome Neymar back too, acknowledging that his decision to leave was a rash mistake.

It seems that he may have more than one option though, as Manchester City reportedly reached out to him to gauge interest over a possible move.

Reports earlier in the year had suggested that Manchester United were ready to make the 26-year-old their next superstar.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport:

Johnny Nic on why Jamie, and not Andy Murray, is the most successful player in his family (Tennis365)

Revisiting the FIFA World Player of the Year nominees from 2007 (Planet Football)