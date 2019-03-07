Barcelona have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer – leaving Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United to battle it out for his signature.

The France midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has been frozen out of the first-team squad by PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

Rabiot has not played for the club since December 11, when he came on as a late second-half substitute in a routine Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have been strongly linked to Rabiot, while it was claimed Tottenham had a £20million deal in place to bring him to the club in January, before the passing of the midfielder’s father put the transfer on ice.

Barcelona admitted in December that they had been in contact over a potential move.

And it was that failure to secure a move to Barcelona in January that has led Rabiot – according to Sport – to now replace his mother as his agent.

However, any chance the player had of joining moving to the Nou Camp this summer look to be over after the same Spanish paper claimed Barca had officially ended their interest in signing him.

According to the paper, Barcelona’s capture of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax means their transfer priorities will lie elsewhere this summer – with the signing of a replacement for ageing stars Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique seemingly at the top of their agenda. The Catalans’ interest in Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt has been confirmed.

With Barca’s interest in the player now seemingly over, it will be left to the four Premier League sides to slug it out over the capture of the 23-year-old midfielder, who, as a free agent, is sure to attract a huge financial package.

Liverpool will, possibly, consider themselves favourites, with the Frenchman a self-declared Liverpool supporter as a boy.

