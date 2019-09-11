Arda Turan has been jailed for two years and eight months in his native Turkey following an altercation that left a pop star with a broken nose.

The former Turkey international, currently in the second year of a two-year loan from Barcelona to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, got himself into a scuffle with Turkish pop star Berkay Sahin at an Istanbul nightclub, with the troubled midfielder later allegedly brandishing a gun.

He subsequently faced a number of other charges including sexual harassment, inflicting intentional injuries and shooting a firearm in a way to cause panic, along with carrying weapons without a license.

However, Marca claims that, upon being sentenced to 32 months inside, Turan was told that by not appealing the sentence, the jail term will be suspended unless he commits another crime within the next five years.

“I have full confidence in justice and that Arda Turan will serve his sentence,” Berkay’s lawyer said in a statement in Daily Sabah back in October last year.

Berkay’s wife Ozlem Ada Sahin told media outlet Haberturk that Arda had made suggestive comments to her before assaulting her husband.

It’s alleged that former Atletico Madrid star Turan then took a gun to hospital and told Berkay he was unaware the woman was his wife and asked the singer to kill him.

In October 2018, Turan was fined €370k by Basaksehir due to “behaviour and attitude not compatible with the club’s ethics”, while in May 2018, the troubled star was banned for 16 matches after punching a linesman.