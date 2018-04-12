Barcelona star asks Man Utd for 30 days to mull over switch

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has reportedly asked Manchester United for 30 days to mull over a potential summer transfer.

The Croatia star has excelled during his four-year stint at the Nou Camp but United are hoping to push through a deal at the end of the season as Jose Mourinho looks to revamp his midfield.

According to Diario Gol, the 30-year-old has asked for time to weigh-up his options as he tries to find out what his role will be at Barca next season.

Rakitic is said to be concerned that he will not have as a big a role to play next term and does not want to become a bit-part player at the Nou Camp.

To that end, United are hoping to swoop for Rakitic as Mourinho prepares to lose Marouane Fellaini on a free transfer, while Michael Carrick is retiring and there are also doubts over the future of Juan Mata.

Mourinho is said to want three new players this season, with a top class centre-back, a left-back and a midfielder his main priorities as United look to wrestle back power from neighbours Manchester City in the Premier League.