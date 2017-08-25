Barcelona star claims Coutinho would be “delighted” to join

Gerard Pique has claimed that Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho would be “delighted” to join Barcelona.

Coutinho has been courted by Barca throughout the summer, with the Catalan club having three bids already rejected for his services.

The Brazilian has also had a transfer request turned down by Liverpool, who are adamant that they wish to keep him.

Barca are not giving up on the player just yet however, and hope to sign him alongside Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele, who is joining in a deal worth around £138m.

“I think players still want to join Barcelona, and they are showing that as is the case with Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele,” Pique told the Daily Mail. “One by putting in a transfer request and the other with his actions at Dortmund.

“It suggests that they are both delighted about the idea of coming; they want to come.

“The problem is, we sold Ney and the clubs know we have the money from that, and the market is the way it is.

“I don’t think it’s because the players don’t want to come, they are keen to come to Barca, but right now signing whatever player the club wants, it seems to cost more.”