Barcelona star Dembele comes clean over Liverpool interest

Ousmane Dembele has admitted for the first time just how close he came to becoming a Liverpool player.

The France winger joined Barcelona in a €105million deal from Borussia Dortmund last summer, though his first season at the Nou Camp has been severely disrupted by injury.

Nonethless, the player clearly has unbelievable talent as he displayed in his one season in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund last term.

Prior to that Dembele had broken through in Ligue 1 with Rennes and it was there that the player came under the radar of Liverpool.

Dortmund had paid Rennes £35million to bring the France winger to the Bundesliga, but the player has admitted for the first time that he held talks with three clubs before making the move to the Westfalenstadion.

“I spoke to three clubs (when leaving Rennes),” Dembele told French magazine Onze Mondial.

“Dortmund, Liverpool and Barcelona.

“I had an appointment with FC Barcelona. I told them, ‘For next season, it will not be possible.

“But the next time you contact me, I’ll come. And that’s what happened.”

Despite his struggles to make a major impact so far at the Nou Camp, Dembele believes he can still turn things around.

He added: “I was injured but I was able to keep myself calm and serene.

“I thought that it was better that it happened at the start of the season than at the end, when the most important games come.

“The first games have helped me to adapt. I’ve hired an osteopath and a cook. Diet is essential for a player and I have to look after myself.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.