Barcelona star initiates Alvaro Morata charm offensive

Barcelona’s Jordi Alba has launched a charm offensive aimed at Chelsea misfit Alvaro Morata.

Spain left-back Alba has welcomed Barca making a move for the striker, who has been struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge under Maurizio Sarri.

The Mirror this week reported that Morata’s representatives have been in touch with the Catalan club over a possible January deal for the forward and Marca also report that Barca are lining up a bid to sign the Morata.

Asked about the possible signing of Morata, Alba said: “I have enormous appreciation for Morata. He has been playing in the elite at a great level for some time. It’s Barcelona’s decision whether to sign him or not, or sign another player, but if that interest were true, he would be welcomed, as all the new players [are].”

Morata has made only 10 Premier League starts this season scoring, scoring five goals, and he was left out of the squad for last weekend’s win over champions Man City.

Only last month the former Real Madrid man admitted he was struggling with his form.

“When you have a bad period, it takes long to recover. Last year was difficult for me for many things. You don’t expect an injury but now I am good, it is nice to be scoring,” said Morata.

Chelsea’s next league game is at Brighton on Sunday, with Morata a doubt due to his first-half substitution last night with a knee injury.

Olivier Giroud, Morata’s replacement, scored a free-kick to earn a draw and spare the Blues an embarrassing defeat in the Europa League against Vidi.

Willian’s free-kick had earlier been cancelled out by an Ethan Ampadu own goal, before Vidi took the lead through Loic Nego’s sumptuous volley.

On Morata, Sarri said: “The first impression of the doctor (is) maybe it is not a serious injury. But, of course, with this situation we have to wait.”