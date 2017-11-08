Barcelona star lifts lid on how Neymar’s departure changed club

Javier Mascherano has revealed how the departure of Barcelona star Neymar affected the club.

The Brazil star broke the world transfer record this summer when he departed the Nou Camp for Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca defender Mascherano, who played with Neymar for four years, has revealed that the winger’s exit has forced the Catalan giants into a different style of football.

“When a type of player like Neymar goes it leaves a very big void, among other things because of the importance that he had in the play,” he told ESPN.

“We had to change the way of playing, do it with another system. [Ousmane] Dembele came, but he could not demonstrate anything, since his injury came quickly. It was a tough blow, as we did not expect it.”