Samuel Umtiti appears to have ruled out a switch to the Premier League after stating his willingness to stay at Barcelona this summer.

Umtiti has slipped down the pecking order at Barcelona this season, due to injury problems and the form of summer signing Clement Lenglet, who has established himself as the first-choice partner for Gerard Pique.

Consequently, it was claimed that Barca could look to cash in on the Frenchman after three years at Camp Nou – but reports have suggested the Catalan club are not prepared to let him leave on the cheap.

And amid further reports that Umtiti is one of nine players that Barca are prepared to sell this summer as they book to build a squad capable of challenging at home and in Europe, the defender found himself mentioned as a top target for both Arsenal and United this summer.

However, it doesn’t seem like Umtiti will be going anywhere this summer, after the former Lyon defender, currently on international with his country, stated his intentions to remain at the Nou Camp.

“I have a contract, I feel happy in Barcelona,” he told RTL France. “I had a complicated season, but I will still be at Barcelona next season.”

Umtiti, however, may have been beyond Arsenal’s price range, with the Gunners understood to be plotting a €35m swoop for a Getafe centre-half.

United, meanwhile, look ready to focus on their problematic right-back position first, with a bid launched for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target this weekend.

