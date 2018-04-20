Barcelona star Messi tells the club to sign Liverpool ace this summer

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has told club officials to sign Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah this summer, according to a report.

The Egypt international has been tipped by some media outlets to quit Anfield at the end of the season, despite only joining from Roma last summer.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are two club’s said to be tracking the talented forward.

And according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Argentine sensation Messi is desperate to see Barca land Salah.

The report claims Messi has approached the club’s transfer chiefs in an attempt to try and persuade them to sign the 25-year-old.

Not only that, but the report also states that Messi would rather Salah joined than Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, who is a long-term target for the Spanish giants.

Salah has been in sensational form under Jurgen Klopp, and has netted a staggering 40 goals in all competitions for the Reds this season.

