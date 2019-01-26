Barcelona star with €150m clause refuses to rule out possible Man Utd move

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has issued a cryptic response to rumours that he could leave the club, amid interest from Manchester United.

Jordi Alba is reportedly a target for Man Utd in January as the club looks to overhaul their defensive department.

The left-back spoke to the media after Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid last month, and admitted his requests to talk about extending his contract at the Camp Nou beyond 2020 had been ignored.

He said: “I don’t know what the club think of me and it’s strange because there’s not much more of my contract left.

“My intentions are to finish my career here, but we’ll see as I don’t know what their intentions are or when they think it will be convenient to call me.”

Alba’s current deal reportedly possesses a €150m release clause, which may alert United should no agreement on an extension be reached.

Now, the international has re-iterated his happiness at the Nou Camp, but failed to rule out a possible departure.

“You never know in football, but I repeat that my intention is to stay here come what may,” he told Sport.

“I have never seen myself outside of Barcelona, since I have been at Barca it’s my dream [to stay].

“As the years have passed I have kept growing and I notice the affection from the fans even more. I have always seen myself in Barcelona and my dream is to retire here.”

A report from Mundo Deportivo last month even suggested that Barcelona are eyeing star Lyon defender Ferland Mendy as a possible replacement for Alba.

