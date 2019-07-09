Barcelona step up chase in shock move to land Man Utd defender

Barcelona are reportedly ready to step up their bid to surprisingly sign a Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof this summer.

Mundo Deportivo reported recently that Barca where keen on Lindelof as an alternative to Matthijs de Ligt, who is poised to complete a switch to Serie A giants Juventus.

It is reported that Barca are still keen to bring in a new centre-back this summer, despite already having Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo at Ernesto Valverde’s disposal in that position.

And on Tuesday, Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) again claimed that the Sweden international is very much on Barcelona’s radar, stating ‘in order to activate the operation, the Catalan club is waiting for the ‘Red Devils’ to agree to sit down and talk.’

Hasan Cetinkaya, who represents Lindelof as well as new Barcelona player Frenkie de Jong, claims that there is a big club in for Lindelof but it is now down to United if they want to sell the 24-year-old.

“Lindelof is in the orbit of a great European club, but leaving United depends on the English club,” Cetinkaya told Mundo Deportivo.

Read more: Sebastien Haller has given little away when questioned about the prospect of him ditching Eintracht Frankfurt and moving to United on West Ham this summer.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!